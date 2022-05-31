AirAsia India launches 360 marketing campaign inviting flyers to #JoinTheFamily

AirAsia India has rolled out a 360-degree marketing campaign inviting flyers to become ‘Aviators’ and make the most of the benefits of the NeuPass rewards program by Tata Neu. The campaign is based on the insight that being a part of a family is a rewarding experience.

The campaign resonates the essence of what being part of a family is meant to be – a relationship of understanding, a feeling of fulfilment and an experience that is truly rewarding, Siddhartha Butalia, chief marketing officer, AirAsia India, said, “The NeuPass rewards program affords us the unique opportunity to redefine loyalty from the commoditised and transactional nature of traditional frequent flyer programs where individuals are defined by numbers, to a seamless and fulfilling experience of recognition and reward in every interaction,” he added.

Conceptualised by AirAsia India’s creative agency on record, Wunderman Thompson India, the campaign features three films with human stories. The integrated campaign will run across cinema, print, out of-home, digital and social media platforms. Through the campaign, the company aims to highlight the benefits offered by AirAsia India on the NeuPass rewards program such as exclusive member discounts, complimentary Red Carpet priority check-in, baggage and boarding services and assured NeuCoins that can be redeemed across the family of Tata brands participating on the Tata Neu platform. “We saw the launch of this unique rewards program and the wonderful benefits of becoming an Aviator with AirAsia India as an opportunity to communicate simple and endearing human stories with a touch of humour that bring alive the fact that close friends and family are the ones you can always count on. The campaign ties back seamlessly to the thought of ‘redeeming rewards from each member of the family’ which was the idea we set out to deliver,” Priya Shivakumar, senior national creative director, Wunderman Thompson, stated.

