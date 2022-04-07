AIGF names Mobile Premier League as the official title sponsor for ‘AIGF Knowledge Series’ 2022

All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) has named Mobile Premier League (MPL) as the official title sponsor for its ’AIGF Knowledge Series’ 2022 for its first edition in Meghalaya. Powered by Spartan Poker and Gameskraft, the series will be held in collaboration with different states in the country aiming to foster discussions across strategic gaming themes through panel discussions, fireside chats by various domain experts from the industry and gaming ecosystem. As per the organisation, the ‘AIGF Knowledge Series’ is a cohesive module to spark up conversations and create awareness about the online skill gaming landscape.

The event seeks to bring together and benefit individuals across industries such as online gaming stakeholders, policy makers, operators, facilitators, media, investors, game developers and start-ups who are keen to consider the developments in gaming in Meghalaya. AIGF has announced Conrad K Sangma, CM, Meghalaya as the chief guest, and he will deliver the inaugural address for the event.

For Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, this association is not just to promote responsible gaming but also to bring forth imperative themes and discussions related to the entire gaming ecosystem. “We are looking forward to having the CM of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma as the chief guest along with having such eminent gaming operators on board with us for the Meghalaya leg of the AIGF Knowledge Series this year,” he added.

The AIGF Knowledge series is a stepping stone towards building guided and focussed conversations towards responsible skill based online gaming, Dibyojyoti Mainak, SVP, legal and policy, MPL, stated. “We are looking forward to witnessing path breaking ideas being formulated in these two days. We at MPL believe that online gaming has the potential to disrupt many sectors including technology, as it fosters innovation, progressive ideas and works towards uplifting the overall economy of the country,” he highlighted.

As per the federation, discussion will take place on industry themes such as ‘importance and benefits of regulating this sunrise sector by state’, ‘global best practices – online skill gaming’, ‘online skill gaming – judicial acceptance’, ‘building efficiencies in the gaming ecosystem’, ‘life skills and online gaming’ and many more.

For Amin Rozani, founder and CEO, Spartan Group, the online gaming landscape in India has skyrocketed in the last decade and continues to show an upward trajectory. “It’s an exciting time to be a part of such an expanding sector as it pushes us to build innovative products and explore the potential of technology with the changing times. With AIGF Knowledge Series, operators as well other stakeholders of the gaming sector can have focussed and open discussion about the ingenious potential of the sector and how its poised to grow further,” he opined.

