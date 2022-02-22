AIGF launches regulatory intelligence service portal

The Intelligence portal brings all gaming related updates and developments across country on one dashboard

In order to monitor, track and provide latest updates and analysis of developments in court cases, regulations and policy developments at both, state and central government, All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) has rolled out a new intelligence service portal. The intelligence platform is powered by India’s gaming-focused online news portal g2g.news.

The online gaming industry has seen swift developments in various states as well as courts and other forums, but information about the same is not available to all stakeholders in a timely and curated manner. With AIGF Intelligence, the portal will provide latest information and updates as well as research and analysis on the evolving regulatory and real market situations, Rolond Landers, CEO, AIGF, said. “aigfintelligence.in will serve the need of the international investors and gaming companies that are looking at the growing landscape for the online skill gaming industry,” he added.

The new regulatory intelligence portal will provide special access to developments in both, state and central, governments as well as key reports and expert analysis for stakeholders to keep them informed regarding gaming-related updates and developments.

The All India gaming Federation (AIGF) is a not-for-profit organisation, it is one of the oldest industries with a self-regulation charter that includes all online skill gaming in India, including fantasy sports, online poker, rummy, Edu based games, quizzing, casual gaming, e-games, and virtual gaming.

Top executives, investors, journalists, lawyers, and other professionals will benefit from the new portal. The service is available at aigfintelligence.in with monthly, quarterly, and annual subscription offers. AIGF members will get the exclusive premium service at special reduced rates for subscriptions on offer, as membership benefits.

Read Also: Future Generali India Insurance appoints Mullen Lintas as its creative and social media partners

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook