AIGF appoints Sutanu Behuria as president of policy and planning, Rummy Chapter

All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) has announced the induction of former senior bureaucrat, Sutanu Behuria, as president of policy and planning, Rummy Chapter. Behuria has assumed duty in this latest positional advancement of his long career.

Behuria has played an intrinsic role in remolding India’s policy programs, infrastructure, IT and online transactions structure. He has advised on regulation, strategies and continues to reshape fast-emerging industry segments through their gestation and formative years. He has also served as secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs and at the National Disaster Management Authority, the Ministry of Home Affairs. He was also secretary in the Department of Fertilizers and Department of Heavy industries. Earlier, he was joint secretary in the Ministry of Sports.

“We are delighted to have a person of Sutanu Behuria’s illustrious track record help us shape the interests of the nearly 400 companies operating in the country’s online gaming space, enhancing the growth of this booming sector and ensuring our 350 million online gamers have a transparent and enjoyable experience. Sutanu will help us shape the path ahead to ensure that the industry’s growth is maintained and accelerated. The transactional online gaming industry has grown to $1 billion annually. Sutanu will help provide industry impetus and bring in greater clarity on policy and legislation,” Roland Landers, CEO, AIGF, said.

“This assignment is challenging, yet exciting. The online gaming industry is outstripping most other sections of our economy, growing at 30% annually and contributing significantly to tax revenues. Sure, there are complex policy issues here and I hope to be a contributor to this process. That being said, players and companies similarly need a safe and enriching experience, in order to realise their need for growth. I look forward to being part of AIGF’s advisory panel, and I believe that their charter will catalyse inclusive growth,” Behuria added.

