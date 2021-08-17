AIGF appoints PK Misra as president of Players’ Association

The appointment is in line with AIGF’s objective of bringing in transparency to the industry.

As the oldest online skill gaming industry body, the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) has appointed former senior bureaucrat PK Misra as president of the ‘Players’ Association (AIGF Advisory)’. The Players’ Association will work closely with AIGF’s member stakeholders and governing council to monitor education, awareness, protection and grievance redressal of the online skill gaming community.

“A person of PK Misra’s stature and experience will be able to guide us and bring in greater focus and efficacy in our efforts to protect the interests of millions of Indian online gamers. His guidance will provide impetus to the industry and ensure transparency and sustained clarity on policy,” Roland Landers, chief executive officer, AIGF, said.

An Uttar Pradesh Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of the 1976 batch, PK Misra has held key positions in the Indian bureaucracy, including that of Steel Secretary and Secretary Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). He was also Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser to the Home Ministry. “Over the last few years, India’s online gaming industry has outstripped every other section of the economy, growing at over 30% annually, contributing to tax collections. This is an industry that needs to be nurtured while ensuring that players have an enriching and unique experience. Being part of the Advisory Panel of judges, sportsmen/women, and the intelligentsia, with a special focus to the Players’ Association, is something I am looking forward to. I am also very keen in progressing AIGF’s charter and ensuring that growth is inclusive and monitored regularly,” PK Misra stated.

The All‐India Gaming Federation also plans to induct other such industry experts into its fold and other similar announcements can be expected soon. This is in line with AIGF’s stated objective of bringing in transparency to the industry and greater visibility for its new association, especially as the online gaming industry increasingly contributes to the economy.

