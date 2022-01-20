AIGF and Arthur D. Little launch an independent compliance audit for gaming companies

The audit methodology considers seven key parameters to validate the gaming platforms

All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and their Skill Games Compliance partner Arthur D. Little (ADL) have launched an independent compliance audit and named MPL as the first company to be certified as AIGF charter compliant by this audit. ADL is the oldest international management consulting firm and has strong expertise in understanding changing business ecosystems. With this new audit mechanism, AIGF is poised to support and positively impact the overall skill gaming industry of India. “With this certification we plan to support our federation and member stakeholders in setting concrete foundations for the self-regulatory landscape. With initiatives like this along with the support of the relevant policy makers both at the centre and the state, we are confident that we can positively impact the online gaming Industry in India,” Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, said.

The online skill gaming industry currently abides by a self-regulatory model which is designed to incorporate necessary checks that enable the users to experience a safe and responsible gameplay. With the introduction of the new compliance audit, AIGF aims to strengthen the self-regulatory process further. The audit methodology considers seven key parameters to validate the gaming platforms. These include user verification standards, player protection, responsible gaming, financial integrity, conflict redressal, advertising and promotions and legal and gaming compliance. Having met all these parameters MPL has been announced as the first online gaming platform to be AIGF Skill Games Charter Complaint. “We believe this is a right step taken towards supporting the skill-based online gaming space and paving the way to make India a global gaming destination,” Barnik Chitran Maitra, managing partner and CEO, Arthur D. Little India and South Asia, stated.

