Ahmed Aftab Naqvi elevated as global CEO, GOZOOP Group

In his new role, Naqvi will be responsible for leading operations in the Middle East region while he will continue to oversee the Indian business

Independent marketing group GOZOOP Group on Tuesday said it has elevated co-founder Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, erstwhile India CEO, as global CEO. In his new role, Naqvi will be responsible for leading operations in the Middle East region while he will continue to oversee the Indian business. In addition, he will work on diversifying GOZOOP’s service offerings, enabling strategic acquisitions, as well as identifying new markets to further the group’s international expansion.



“Ahmed’s elevation as our Global CEO is well-deserved. His love for all things creative, his diverse expanse of knowledge and his growth-oriented mindset leave me ever confident of GOZOOP’s bright future. We have built a team of incredible people at GOZOOP who will further shine under Ahmed’s leadership,” Rohan Bhansali, chairman, GOZOOP Group, said.

Currently, GOZOOP India has brands such as Dell, Bisleri, Taj Hotels, Saint Gobain, Tata Steel, GNC under its portfolio. In addition, GOZOOP Middle East has a diverse clientele including Mashreq UAE, Mashreq Egypt, Emirates Cricket, Oman Cricket, PureGold.



Naqvi’s contribution to the growth of GOZOOP and the industry at large has been significant, the agency said in a statement. He is credited for leading GOZOOP to win mandates and come up with award-winning work for brands such as Dell, Taj Hotels, Bisleri, Tata Steel, Saint Gobain, Asian Paints, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mahindra, GNC, Finolex and Viacom18 among others.



“From scaling global brands to accelerating startups that have become unicorns today, GOZOOP has been at the forefront of new-age marketing since 2008 — pioneering trends that have shaped the industry. With a strategic roadmap in place, I look forward to working with the leadership teams in both India and the Middle East as we embark on our next phase of growth,” Naqvi stated.

Read Also: Extramarks launches new brand campaign ‘School se Ghar Tak’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook