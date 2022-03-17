Ahead of IPL, India Cements launches two new brands

HSK brand has exclusively been designed for pre-cast hollow blocks construction

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), India Cements on Wednesday launched two brands — Conkrete Super King (CSK) and Halo Super King (HSK).



After unveiling the brands, N Srinivasan, vice-chairman & MD, India Cements, said: “To aid the owners/brands across nation facing defects in construction such as cracks in structures, seepage and leakage, Conkrete Super King (CSK) is created to deal with these issues and ensure long-term stability and strength. All our products are premium and have stood the tests of time because of their reliability, durability and consistent quality. Consumers recognise our brands for their robust and sturdy nature.”



MS Dhoni, V-P marketing, India Cements and Chennai Super Kings captain, said: “Conkrete Super King embodies the strength and commitment of being the best and playing best innings in the long run of a lifetime.”

The company claimed the CSK brand has been conceived to characterise Dhoni’s traits — strength, speed and on-field demeanour, while the HSK brand has exclusively been designed for pre-cast hollow blocks construction.

