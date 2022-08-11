aha launches premium annual subscription offering, aha Gold

OTT platform aha has announced the launch of aha Gold, a premium annual subscription offering to enhance the overall customer experience. As part of this annual subscription, viewers now have access to all of aha’s new releases, including movies, TV shows, and original content – in both Telugu and Tamil, ad free. The goal of this offering is to create more value to customers and also have an enhanced experience of watching their favourite content, especially on smart TVs, the company said in an official statement.

“We have observed that the Telugu and Tamil speaking viewers are very discerning in the quality of streaming they consume. This is our endeavor to give them an enriching experience on their TVs, through 4K ultra HD and Dolby Audio. We have seen great response for this in a soft launch we have done recently, which proves that aha subscribers are ready to pay premium for quality service that aha is committed to provide. We also plan to bring in some interesting offers for aha Gold subscribers in the future,” Ajit K Thakur, CEO, aha, said on the new launch.

The launch took place on August 10, 2022. As per the company, aha Gold is available for an introductory price of Rs 699/year.

Viewers worldwide can now access the National award winning film- Colour Photo and other popular movies entertainment such as Krack, Bheemlanayak, Love Story and also critically acclaimed Tamil films such as Writer, Maa Manithan in 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Audio. Renowned film maker Anil Ravipudi, urged everyone to upgrade their entertainment with aha Gold Campaign. Furthermore, film maker, Prashanth Varma, was also part of campaign that amplifies the experience that aha Gold delivers. The pack was launched with the first aha Gold screening of National Award Winning Film, Colour Photo.

Also Read: Disney tops Netflix on streaming subscribers, sets higher prices

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook