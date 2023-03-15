AgTech startup TartanSense rebrands as Niqo Robotics to commercialise AI robotics for sustainable farming

AgTech startup TartanSense, has rebranded as Niqo Robotics. As per the company, the rebranding comes on the heels of the company launching their proprietary green on green AI spot spray robots in India. The company claims that this will be the world’s largest commercial deployment of AI powered robotic sprayers with a fleet size of 50.

Niqo Robotics seeks to challenge the status quo of conventional farming methods by pioneering an AI powered robotics revolution in agriculture. This spirit of the company is embodied in the new brand identity. According to the company, the name Niqo is derived from the word “Nikolaos”, meaning Victory of the People. The victory flag in the logo is symbolic of the brand’s ambition to aid the farming ecosystem with sustainable farming practices. Niqo aims to do this through the scientific application of AI-powered robotics in all major farming activities like sowing, spraying, and harvesting.

It is believed that Niqo Robotics has built their proprietary green on green AI spot spray tech stack to integrate with existing agricultural sprayers in the market, making it truly accessible.

Speaking on the rebrand, Jaisimha Rao, CEO and Founder Niqo Robotics said “It has taken us many years of innovation, frugal engineering, and rigorous testing to cover the distance from lab to land. The rebrand couldn’t have come at a better time. As we get ready to launch the world’s largest fleet of green on green AI spot spray robots to market , we need a strong identity that can carry us into this exciting future. The name Niqo represents our hunger to win in this challenging ecosystem of robotics and agriculture . We are especially proud that India is leading the way for commercialising AI powered spot spraying at scale”.

“Niqo embodies our innovative thinking and revolutionary spirit. This is reflected in every aspect of the brand’s identity from the name to the logo, typeface, colours, voice, and a strong customer centric narrative. The sharpness and slight curves create contrast and a strong image. It is an ode to the intricate engineering that goes into building our robots. This is the steadfast foundation we need as we take our first steps as a consumer brand” said Arha Padman, chief marketing officer, Niqo Robotics.

