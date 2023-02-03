Agrizy onboards Deepak Choudhary and Markish Arun to strengthen its leadership team

In order to strengthen its leadership team, Agrizy has appointed Deepak Choudhary and Markish Arun, as its business head and head of engineering and products, respectively.

According to the company, Choudhary will lead the company’s business development strategy to drive sustainable financial growth whereas Arun will be involved in developing technology for the company.

With an experience of more than 17 years in the agriculture industry, Choudhary has worked across FMCG brands including ITC limited, Olam & Olam, among others. Prior to joining Agrizy, he served as the Country Head- Ethiopia for Export Trading Group.

Arun was associated with Zoomcar as its CTO before joining Agrizy. He has been part of the technology industry for around 18 years,working across sectors like enterprises, SMEs, mobile-tech,and others. He has previously been associated with organisations like SAP, Wipro, Magicrooms, Makemytrip, Trip38, among others.



Agrizy is a B2B platform in the Agrifood processing industry focused on organizing and simplifying processed Agrifood value chains, by building a full-stack platform between Agri suppliers and processors. With technology at its core, Agrizy also engages in value-added processing and improving the capacity utilization of the processors. Agrizy has partnered with multiple banks and NBFCs to enable working capital support for the processors.

Also Read Uplers names Dhaivat Mehta as lead for brand and marketing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook