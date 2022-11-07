Agoda ropes in Rashmika Mandanna for launch of digital ad campaign

Agoda has launched its digital ad campaign featuring Rashmika Mandanna. As per the company, the campaign is set to launch on Facebook and YouTube. The campaign was produced by Craft and directed by Shekhar Kamble.

The ad strikes a chord because it weaves in real-life dilemmas faced by many people booking a family getaway, Matteo Frigerio, senior vice president of marketing, Agoda, said. “India is a dynamic market and one where we have seen real growth for our accommodation and flight products. We want to connect more with Indian travellers and partners alike, and hope this collaboration with Mandanna will reflect the fun side of our brand,” he added.

The ad opens with Mandanna in a home setting surrounded by her ‘reel’ family, trying hard to book a vacation that satisfies everyone’s needs. Her family is seen debating over different aspects of the vacation and their personal preferences – affordability, activities, spacious rooms, free breakfast among others. The ad messaging seeks to focus on the ease of planning and booking travel on Agoda’s platform and app, the company claimed.

