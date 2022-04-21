AgNext appoints Nitin Kochhar as chief business officer

AgNext has appointed Nitin Kochhar as chief business officer to drive business expansion in domestic and international markets. With over 16 years of experience, Kochhar has worked across sectors such as ed-tech, e-commerce, logistics, among others. He will play a critical role in the development and expansion of AgNext’s business verticals, as the company continues to see accelerated demand for its offerings. “As a global leader, Nitin Kochhar will play a pivotal role in steering and leading sales, both in India and overseas. His extensive experience in building start-ups will be instrumental to help AgNext scale rapidly and take our solutions and services to diverse markets,” Taranjeet Singh Bhamra, founder and CEO, AgNext, said.

Prior to joining AgNext, Nitin Kochharwas working with WhiteHat Jr. as chief business officer and building new channels to drive the growth of the organisation for global expansion. He has worked with India’s leading companies like ITC Limited, Flipkart, Shopclues, Rivigo, among others. With his technology-first mindset to build businesses at scale, Kochhar is a seasoned business leader who has been associated with multiple industry domains and successfully managed diverse teams to build a performance driven culture.

For Nitin Kochhar, there are many unsolved challenges and opportunities in agriculture, which can only be addressed with core technological excellence. “With an established deep-tech strength, AgNext has positioned itself as an agritech leader and I look forward to furthering the mission of the company to transform agri-food value chains and make them fairer, safer, faster and more transparent,” he highlighted.

Read Also: SleepyCat unveils its new brand identity; revamps its logo

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook