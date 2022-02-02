AGENCY09 bags the digital mandate for Siyaram Silk Mills

The agency will focus on community building across all digital platforms

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, known as Siyaram’s, has appointed AGENCY09 to revamp its digital presence, build the brands’ community, and bring greater awareness to the wealth of fabrics under Siyaram’s umbrella. “We picked AGENCY09 after a multi-agency pitch as they are a vibrant, young agency with good ideas and a clear desire and vision to take the Siyaram’s brand to greater heights. They showcased a clear and deep understanding of our brand through their strategic approach, and we are excited to see how this partnership evolves,” N Gangadhar, VP, marketing, Siyaram Silk Mills said.



The account is being handled by AGENCY09’s Mumbai office, the agency said in a statement. “Siyaram’s is a brand that evokes a strong sense of legacy and quality. We look forward to building their community on digital, and bringing a newer generation on board to delight in all their offerings across multiple sub-brands,” Gautam Anand, head of content at AGENCY09 stated on the association.



Started in 2013, AGENCY09 is a Bandra-born agency with operations in India, UAE and Australia. AGENCY09 catalyses scaling of businesses globally with ideas for strategy, content, technology, design and data. The agency’s clients include names such as IIFL Securities, Samsonite, Nahar Group, Ryan Group of Institutions, Reliance General Insurance, American Tourister, Future Generali, Pride of Cows, among others. AGENCY09 claims to have delivered over 200 projects so far.

