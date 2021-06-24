AGENCY09 bags the communications and digital mandate for Mahindra Solarize

Mahindra Solarize is a portfolio company of Mahindra Partners, that operates in 21 key industries of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group

Mahindra Solarize, a part of the Mahindra Group, has appointed advertising entity AGENCY09 to lead the integrated communications and digital mandate. As a part of the mandate, AGENCY09 will be responsible for defining the brand positioning and core values for Mahindra Solarize. AGENCY09 will also handle the overall planning, strategising, and executing of digital campaigns and content online.

AGENCY09, started in 2013, is a Bandra-born advertising entity with operations in the UAE and Australia. They are forming a culture of creative thinkers, to build brand experiences for consumers across the world. AGENCY09 scales businesses globally with ideas for content, technology, design and data.

“AGENCY09 has done exceptional work with the other solar divisions of Mahindra (Mahindra Susten, Mahindra Teqo). We truly believe that our affiliation with them will help us grow and set new benchmarks as we promote sustainable change and innovation,” Param Mandloi, head – digital transformation and supply chain, Mahindra Solarize said on the association.

“We look forward to associating with Mahindra Solarize to help them position this brand as a key player in the solar power and renewable energy space, and set higher benchmarks in the solar industry,” Rajesh Patalia, chief strategy officer, AGENCY09 added on the win.

Mahindra Solarize is a portfolio company of Mahindra Partners, that operates in 21 key industries of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group. The company offers solutions in the distributed energy space. It provides sustainable residential solar rooftop, commercial solar rooftop, and solar water pump solutions. The vision of Mahindra Solarize is to accelerate and democratise the accessibility of clean energy to the masses, therefore fulfilling their goal to promote green technology and sustainable solutions in renewable energy.

