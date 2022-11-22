scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Ageas Federal Life Insurance rolls out its #FutureFearless campaign featuring Sachin Tendulkar

The digital-led campaign was conceptualised and created in partnership with VMLY&R India

Written by BrandWagon Online
Ageas Federal Life Insurance rolls out its #FutureFearless campaign featuring Sachin Tendulkar
The campaign is the company's take as an insurance company as it tells a heartfelt story of a young hopeful child and his vivid yet evolving dream

Ageas Federal Life Insurance has launched its latest campaign ‘Dreams’ featuring Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador. The #FutureFearless digital-led campaign was conceptualised and created in partnership with VMLY&R India. According to the company, the digital-led campaign uses social media platforms, influencer pages, and different digital media such as over-the-top (OTT) platforms and news sites.

Our organisational purpose is to empower people to live the life and lifestyle of their choice, Karthik Raman, chief marketing officer, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said. “As an insurance brand, we want to break the cycle of fear that parents tend to have about their child’s future. We want to empower parents with the tools and information to make the right financial decisions that will benefit their kids,” he added.

The campaign is the company’s take as an insurance company as it tells a heartfelt story of a young hopeful child and his vivid yet evolving dream. Portraying a fresh perspective to the brand philosophy of #FutureFearless, the campaign aims to inspire parents to recognise their child’s unique dreams and encourages them to nurture these dreams at every stage of their life, it claimed.

Also Read

Also Read: FableStreet names Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Srinidhi Shetty as its brand ambassadors

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.