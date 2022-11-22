Ageas Federal Life Insurance rolls out its #FutureFearless campaign featuring Sachin Tendulkar

Ageas Federal Life Insurance has launched its latest campaign ‘Dreams’ featuring Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador. The #FutureFearless digital-led campaign was conceptualised and created in partnership with VMLY&R India. According to the company, the digital-led campaign uses social media platforms, influencer pages, and different digital media such as over-the-top (OTT) platforms and news sites.

Our organisational purpose is to empower people to live the life and lifestyle of their choice, Karthik Raman, chief marketing officer, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said. “As an insurance brand, we want to break the cycle of fear that parents tend to have about their child’s future. We want to empower parents with the tools and information to make the right financial decisions that will benefit their kids,” he added.

The campaign is the company’s take as an insurance company as it tells a heartfelt story of a young hopeful child and his vivid yet evolving dream. Portraying a fresh perspective to the brand philosophy of #FutureFearless, the campaign aims to inspire parents to recognise their child’s unique dreams and encourages them to nurture these dreams at every stage of their life, it claimed.

