Ageas Federal Life Insurance launches new campaign featuring Sachin Tendulkar

Ageas Federal Life Insurance has launched its new campaign featuring its brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar. The campaign #BasEkCall encourages individuals to connect during these emotionally draining, tough times. Tendulkar appeals to people to reach out to their friends, family, colleagues, and loved ones over a phone call and support them. He also calls for isolation and social distancing, while he speaks about his own recovery experience of Covid19. The campaign is an extension of Ageas Federal’s brand philosophy #FutureFearless, the company said in a statement.

Conceptualised and created in partnership with VMLY&R India, #BasEkCall will run primarily on digital media including social media, OTT platforms, Google Display Network, English and vernacular news portals, sports portals, influencer pages, programmatic advertising, and mobile notifications.

Ageas Federal has joined hands with NGO EK Saath for free doctor consultations, mental wellness sessions, and vaccine-related help. Consultations and services are currently available in six languages including Hindi, English, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil and Kannada as the brand wants the initiative to reach rural populations along with urban audiences.

“We have been in lockdown for over a year-and-a-half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While many of us have been physically affected by the virus, others have struggled to cope with the loss, isolation, loneliness, anxiety and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. Through our campaign, #BasEkCall spearheaded by our Brand Ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar, we want to remind people that they are not in this alone,” Karthik Raman, chief marketing officer and head – products, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said.

Ageas Federal Life Insurance offers a diverse range of wealth management, protection, and retirement solutions to individual and corporate customers. The company has issued over 14 lakh policies with a sum assured of over Rs. 1,08,135 crore as of March 31, 2021, it claimed in a statement. It has total assets under management of over Rs 12,101 crore and a capital base of over 800 crore, as of March 31, 2021, the statement added.

“The pandemic has changed everything, and the past year has been trying for everyone, both physically and mentally. With this campaign, we wanted to convey that #BasEkCall is all it takes to make a difference and be there for someone you truly care for,” Anil Nair, CEO, VMLY&R, stated.

