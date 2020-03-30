After Ramayan and Mahabharat, Chanakya and Shaktimaan comes back on DD

The news comes after Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of the protagonist in the show, took to twitter to confirm the re-telecast of the show.

After Ramayan and Mahabharat, Doordarshan is all set to bring back five more of its popular series. Chanakya, Upanishad Ganga, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati and Krishna Kali have been scheduled by DD Bharti to be aired from the first week of April. Meanwhile, the public service broadcaster, on March 28, already began the re-telecasting of Ramayan, Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, Hum Hain Na, Tu Tota Main Maina and Circus.

The news comes after Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of the protagonist in the show, took to twitter to confirm the re-telecast of the show on national television. According to Doordarshan, Shaktiman will be re-telecasted on DD national network at 1 pm for an hour, everyday. Similarly, Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s acclaimed Chanakya and Upanishad Ganga is also scheduled for afternoon slots on a daily basis. Produced by Markand Adhikar, comedy series Shriman Shrimati is scheduled for a comeback on DD National in the 2 om slot. Krishna Kali, on the other hand, will be aired after in the evening at 8 pm, right after Mahabharat.

In addition to this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also issued an advisory to DTH/cable operators to show all the DD channels as well as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha channels as per the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. Non carriage of these channels is liable for action under Section 11, 12 and 18 of the Act.

With over 1,000 people infected by the Coronavirus and the central governments’ edict of 21 days lockdown till April 14, 2020, the consumption of television has increased over the past week. While private broadcasters such as Star, Zee, Viacom18, among others, run out of their inventory of fresh content and make it up by repurposing their over-the-top (OTT) content, the government of India has decided to ‘repackage nostalgia’ by ‘bringing Golden Era shows back on television’, a trend other broadcasters are catching on.

