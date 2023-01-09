After hours with Arun K. Chittilappilly, MD, Wonderla Holidays

The Job

We let people bring out the inner child in them and we get to see it right in front of our eyes. So it’s a deeply satisfying job that I have. We basically make people go nuts and scream.

However, it’s still a nascent industry in India so we are not even recognised as an industry. We would like to see that changed. Also things like safety and taxation are quite vague from state to state and this is preventing large-scale investment.

The Weekdays

My thinking hat is on most of the time so in that sense the weekday-weekend divide is a bit hazy. I really look forward to meeting my team every day and ideating on what to do next. I spend most of my time figuring out the future plans for Wonderla and I also spend a bit of time looking at day-to-day operations.

If I’m having a really busy day, I try and take some time off just after lunch to recharge. Could be just silence or listening to music or a podcast.

The Weekend

Weekends are spent with friends and family. I do try to stay at home mostly. But after the pandemic, weekends are getting a bit more social. I do try to plan a small weekend getaway at least once in a month or two. It does two things: lets me unwind and also look at how people are spending their weekends, which is important in my line of work.

The Toys

I am an Apple fan ever since the iPhone was launched so I can’t do without my iPhone, airpods and my Mac. I can’t work without these three things. I also love driving, so I have a fast car to take me from A to B. I mostly drive myself even though I have a driver at home.

The Logos

Apple, Google are indispensable brands for me. I’m not into any particular brand of clothing but I do like to experiment with new trends and colours from time to time. I really do think that most people dress in very neutral colours which can be a bit boring. I like fitness brands like Adidas and Nike and what they stand for. I also like high-end brands like Bottega and Louis Vuitton and their sense of design.

— As told to Banasree Purkayastha

Also Read Cabinet releases future developments with recently approved BIND scheme

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook