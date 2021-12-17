After Hours: Zubin Dubash, COO – Digital Businesses, Shemaroo Entertainment

For Dubash, sharing light moments with my team during a meeting is an instant refresh button

The Job

I think a job stops being a job when you enjoy it. The thrill of being in the digital and OTT universe is that I get to challenge the status quo every second — trends, revenue, tech advancements, disruptive growth hacks, innovative monetisation and more — which keeps me thinking and moving on my feet. Digital brings us closer to the customer. Above all, I am really who I am because of my team — always effervescent and buzzing with ideas, with a desire to make a difference.

Procrastination, lack of ownership, and meeting room bureaucracy don’t score well with me. I also believe work-life balance is paramount. There’s no upside to having taken little or no time off.

The Weekdays

I start and end my day with some fitness me-time. I run, practise yoga and swim. The oxygen rush fuels me. At work, I start my day with numbers, as chasing targets comes naturally to me. More importantly, enabling my team members to deliver their goals is an integral part of my day. I tend to balance my time between meetings on enhancing the day-to-day running of our organisation, and discussions about strategic high-impact, long-term initiatives. I like to roll up my sleeves and dive into challenges alongside my team. It keeps me grounded to the fact that no problem is too small and every problem has a solution.

Sharing light moments with my team during a meeting is an instant refresh button. Everyone has a fun story to share….so giving them space to do that is critical.

The Weekend

My weekend is an interesting patchwork of activities: from hard-core family time, filled with movie nights, trying a new recipe for dinner, to hanging out with friends who have no connection to my work. My 15-km runs are meditation in motion for me. Of late, my weekend catch-up on industry reading has extended to listening to relevant angel investing pitches. Weekends allow me a chance to reflect regularly on who I am, and where I am headed.

The Toys

I cannot do without functional and essential toys such as the MacBook, Samsung smartwatch and the trusty Kindle.

The Logos

I am loyal to comfort, and not any particular brand, in most categories.

