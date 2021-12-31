After Hours: Yogesh Bhatia, CEO, LML

Bhatia believes in carrying a gadget that helps him stay updated, organised

The Job

I love to build new categories and bring new experiences to people. Identifying the early trends of the EV revolution, and paving a robust plan to rewrite the rules of urban personal mobility in India and around the world is the most enjoyable part of my job. Besides this, the power of ‘new ideas’ excites me the most.

The only change I would like to see in my industry is the assurance and commitment to quality and sustainability over short term sales and goals. Real success comes from meaningful change, not myopic results.

The Weekdays

I start my day early like any other average Indian. My motivation to head to the office is the hope of changing the outlook of millions with my vision, commitment, and passion. Be it phones, mobility, or, for that matter, any other sunrise opportunity, I will follow my instinct and make a meaningful change in this world.

I am a person who doesn’t need a ‘recharge’. What gives me immense joy is meeting new people from varied backgrounds who teach me something new every time. I also love to read as it broadens your horizon and gives you a window to transcend and grow your knowledge.

The Weekend

My weekends are quite like my weekdays, but the only difference is that I try and do things that I couldn’t do over the week. These things include spending time with my family. My two sons are avid young entrepreneurs who continuously inspire me with their outlook, ideas, and zeal to succeed. I also feel an ideal weekend is about introspection and extrospection.

The Toys

I truly believe in carrying a gadget that helps me stay updated, organised, and is dependable in its performance. Apple as a brand continues to deliver impeccable performance and user interface. An iPad and an iPhone are my trustworthy tools.

The Logos

One of my favourite brands is BMW, for continuously delivering products that go much beyond the promise of the product. I also love Apple, Tesla, and Rivian.

