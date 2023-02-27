After hours with Vinayak Pai, MD & CEO, Tata Projects

The Job

In my whole career I worked with MNCs across the globe. I wanted to come back to India and I wanted to do something truly transformational. Knowing what Tata Group wanted to do with Tata Projects piqued my interest. I thought I could bring my experience to make an impact through one of the most trusted brands in India, which has momentous plans to drive economic and social growth of the country. Apart from leaving an indelible mark and playing a pivotal role in completing some of India’s marquee projects, being able to contribute to nation building is another enticing aspect of my job.

The Weekdays

I start my day with yoga as it helps in channelising the energy and enhance focus. After that there are professional commitments that needs to be addressed throughout the day till the evening. Thereafter, I balance my day with quality time that is spent with my family, like playing carrom and cards with my wife and mother. I am also travelling to our work sites or meet customers practically every week and I like to spend time networking during travels. Exercising, reading books, watching TV are things which help me balance my physical and mental wellbeing.

The Weekend

On weekends, I spend more time with myself and my family, and dedicate some time to doing things for society. Holistic development is incomplete unless one strives to strike a balance between the professional and personal life. To keep my physical and intellectual vitality and vigour intact, I engage more in reading, playing and watching sports, movies, and long walks with friends and family. My favourite sport to play on a weekend is golf.

The Toys

Being a tech enthusiast, I have an undying love for gadgets that enhance daily activities. Since most of my day goes to address professional commitments, music is like a therapy that enables me to work expeditiously and optimally. My preference for headphones amongst all other gadgets stems from my love for music. Listening to music on headphones teleports me to a world of peace and serenity. After a long day at work, I find solace in music with my favourite pair of headphones. It is my favourite gadget.

