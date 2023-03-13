After hours with Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip

The Job

My favourite part of the job is to create policies, brainstorm on marketing schemes, and network with business partners to keep the flow of ideas interesting and uninterrupted. I love to manage the team. When I am in rhythm with this process, the ecosystem that we’ve created benefits. The employee-centric policies keep the team happy; the marketing schemes are great for the customers; and deliberations with stakeholders build transparency. The travel and hospitality sector in our nation is getting robust, there has never been a more exciting time to be part of this industry.

The Weekdays

I follow a 3M formula for my weekdays: meticulously managed, markedly motivated, and majorly maximised. Before the start of each morning on weekdays, I have my day meticulously scheduled for me. Being highly motivated helps me channelise my passion. With this, I believe that I can maximise the day to its optimal outcome. My weekday staples include meetings, conventions, conferences, and events. On the personal side, I like to take out time for my family and friends. A meditative morning run and a family dinner keeps my personal priorities, which are fitness and family time, in order.

The Weekend

The weekend is truly my rejuvenator. It’s great to reflect on the week that is awaiting its conclusion and to plan for the week that is coming. However, all of this happens while I am having fun with my family. Weekends include elaborate meals, lively entertainment through some movies, and some resourceful reading.

The Toys

I have high regard for technology. I believe that the eccentricity that gizmos and gadgets have added to our lives has enriched them to a considerable extent. My bedside staples are my iPad and the Phone, which keep me connected to my professional and personal ecosystems.

The Logos

Being a co-founder and a passionate marketer myself, I absolutely admire the staunch loyalist mentality within the consumer circle. From linen to luxury cars, I am predisposed to some preferable brands. I grab my garb from brands such as Burberry, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Everlane. I love the Chevrolet Camaro, the Toyota Supra, and the evergreen Ford Mustang when it comes to my ace automobile list.

