After hours with Mandeep Arora, MD & Co-founder, UBON

The Job

One of the things I enjoy most about my job is solving problems of people on the go with high-tech products. There is no particular class or society that our products cater to, Ubon is there for everyone. Changing the perception of using electronic equipment is my motivation; my team and I are working on artificial intelligence so we can transform the electronic equipment industry.

The Weekdays

On weekdays I dedicate myself completely to my work and my Ubon family. The first thing I do on weekdays is to check the status of the employees and see if they are satisfied with the current process and work-life balance. Afterwards, I brainstorm with them and assign tasks to everyone. We all exercise for 10 minutes thrice a day to encourage the team to stay active and fit, and we have a culture of rewarding the top employee of the day. Furthermore, we have multiple fun activities such as laughter sessions with the team.

The Weekend

My weekends are devoted to my family. Spending time with my children and family is my priority and going out to movies and dinners is my go-to thing.When it comes to “me-time” I read. I have read umpteen books on motivation, life, mythology, inspirational leaders.

The Toys

I am a tech and fitness enthusiast I love to play tennis.Currently, I am a huge fan of Tennibot, a robot that collects tennis balls on its own. You can also choose to remote control it through the app.

The Logos

As an admirer of the Tata Group and Ratan Tata, we are fortunate to have our Indian brand that is committed to improving people’s lives through technology.

An authentic brand represents quality, innovation, and success. It is loyal to the people and fulfils their needs. With its tagline “To give you a better experience”, Tata group justifies its existence.

