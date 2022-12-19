After Hours with Rakesh Kaul, CEO and Whole Time Director, Hindware Home Innovation

The Job

The best part of my job is that I get the opportunity to work on and explore new technologies that make our consumers’ lives easy. Being in a digital-first company, it gives me great pleasure to work on disruptive technology with the teams and integrate it into our products. It really brings out the inquisitive bug in me and allows me to have fun at work with my teams.

The Weekdays

My days start with a morning walk, which helps me rejuvenate. After I reach the office, I start my day with a small prayer. Afterward, my daily hustle begins, and I connect with different teams and business heads and brainstorm new ideas and trends with them. I make sure to not lose touch with my habit of reading, so I generally end my day by reading a book.

The Weekends

My weekends are generally reserved for domestic chores, family time, and above all, my dog Oscar. All the stress just goes away when I am around my loved ones. I am very passionate about cricket and love getting back to the field with my kit whenever I get an opportunity.

My weekend schedule now also includes practicing meditation, which I feel helps me in being more composed and balanced.

The Toys

I am passionate about technology and love the way it brings convenience to our lives. Therefore, my favourite gadgets are my iPad and iPhone, since they allow me to manage my daily hustle with much ease thanks to their user-friendly technology. I love listening to music and my Bluetooth speaker and headphones from Bose are among my favourite gadgets.

The Logos

Apart from Hindware Smart Appliances, I am inclined toward brands such as Apple, Mont Blanc, and BMW. While I love technology, in some ways, I am still old school – my collection of Mont Blanc fountain pens is a testimony to the same. I am also fond of good fragrances and Hermes is my favourite pick for perfumes. My close circle is well aware of my love for cars and BMW is my favorite brand in automobiles.

Also Read Influence Trends 2023 brands should care about.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook