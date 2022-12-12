After Hours with Nisha Narayanan, COO & Director, Red FM & Magic FM

The Job

Radio has always been my first love. It is live, it is real and it is about shaking hands and kissing babies out there on the streets than about MBAs talking to MBAs inside boardrooms. What I really admire about the medium is its last-mile connection. To me, radio has been a hobby turned into a profession. So it is not a job as much as it is my passion. At the same time, and I say it as an evangelist, we need a level-playing field for the radio industry so it can compete with the digital ecosystem. We need to allow news and current affairs on the radio to open up the industry and encourage more players to come into the industry and make it less monopolistic in nature.

The Weekdays

Since radio is a decentralised and a hyperlocal medium, each day begins with a lot of action. Multiple things happen at the same time in different parts of the country. It needs you to continuously multitask and be on your toes. These activities need to be constantly kept an eye on and involve a lot of micro-managing. What really keeps me going is the excitement of being on my toes, challenging my boundaries, thinking out of the box, taking risks, and still coming out of it bustling with more ideas even after being in the radio business for years.

The Weekend

Yoga is something that gives me the energy and direction to do what I love. I spend a lot of time unwinding with my creative pursuits like designing, handloom, and textiles and planning new initiatives at work. I also love to spend time visiting dog shelters and trying to get back to music. Apart from that, food, fitness, designing, reading, and spending time with family is how I like to spend my weekend.

I believe we rarely give ourselves enough time to revel in nothingness, so on certain occasions I give myself time to not do a thing. I also spend a considerable amount of time grocery shopping throughout the city and visiting the flower market.

The Toys

One of the couple of gadgets that I have come across and have bought for the joy of experimenting with are the Bluetooth sunglasses by Bose.

I’m also obsessed with the newest addition to my living room, the Cambridge audio CXA60 stereo two-channel amplifier for my love for music and the product range from Dyson.

The Logos

Brands that I have a soft spot for are Eka, Akaaro and Raw Mango. The common factor is their very strong sensibilities and the uniqueness factor in the handloom space.

— As told to Banasree Purkayastha

