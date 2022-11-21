After Hours With Manas Fuloria, CEO and co-founder, Nagarro

The Job

The most wonderful and stimulating part of my job is meeting clients and Nagarrians from diverse backgrounds. In just the past few days, I’ve met senior teams from a leading German engineering firm, a South Africa-based fashion retailer, a French cosmetics company, and a US-based global health and beauty leader. This year, I’ve met colleagues in Austria, Germany, Mexico, the Philippines, Romania, UAE, the USA, and in many Indian cities. The shared understanding and love enriched by the diversity is wonderful to experience.

The Weekdays

When I’m not travelling, my wife and I drop the kids to the school bus and then take a walk. The workday begins early and it is mostly work from home. Some workdays are more structured with meetings and workshops, others are just playing catch-up, and the rare ones allow for some reading and reflection. Exercise might be squeezed in. When the kids return from school, my wife and I juggle their care depending on our meetings. We have a quick family dinner, put our kids to bed, have a glass of wine, watch some Netflix, and close off the day with some reading.

The Weekend

Saturdays are mostly reserved for parents and children but there’s always some spillover work or leaking pipe or tax return that demands its due. Saturdays always end up being really busy. Sundays may allow for a morning bicycle ride and a relaxed afternoon of reading and thinking. I could use more of Sundays.

The Toys

My iPhone and Microsoft Surface are indispensable work and post-work tools. All other favourite gadgets are health-related. A mini-stepper and a stationary bike in front of the TV, air purifiers, and air quality monitors. Everything else I can live without.

The Logos

I am thoroughly loyal to products that are comfortable, easy to use, and that last for years and years – Brooks Brothers non-iron shirts, ECCO slip-on shoes, Superdry polos, and jeans of any make. I don’t experiment much. I fly Lufthansa for the German aesthetic and dependability, plus it is a client! Cannondale for bicycles. But my favorite food brands are almost all Indian, including the Banaaras chain for paan.

Also Read: Whose idea is it anyway?

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook