After hours: With Arnav Kishore, Founder and CEO, Fire-Boltt

Over the years, I have witnessed that the smartwatch industry is growing at a rapid pace.

Written by Banasree Purkayastha
I spend time with my friends and family and like to explore new cuisines and places.
The Job
I’m a tech and fitness enthusiast. I really look forward to listening to fresh ideas and getting my hands on the latest wearable tech. Being an entrepreneur is exciting as there is never a dull moment. My team works day and night to deliver quality products and services which made Fire-Boltt the number one brand in the category in such a short span of time. My goal is to make the company the number one brand in the world right now. Over the years, I have witnessed that the smartwatch industry is growing at a rapid pace. Brands are competing fiercely to introduce the newest invention, and in the not-too-distant future, I hope to see a smartwatch in every hand, much like a cellphone.

The Weekdays
My day starts early with Yoga, meditation and a healthy breakfast. A typical day at work is packed with back-to-back internal and external meetings. In order to recharge myself, I take small coffee breaks and walks around the office. I usually make sure to lightly stretch between meetings to avoid sitting for extended periods of time. I usually hit the gym at least 3-4 days in a week. After a busy day at work, that helps me to unwind. Additionally, I enjoy reading novels and spending time with my family.

The Weekend
I spend time with my friends and family and like to explore new cuisines and places.

The Toys
My go-to devices are my phone and my Macbook, and I’m obviously crazy about sports vehicles and bikes.
I presently own a BMW and a Suzuki Hayabusa.

The Logos
I admire Apple for the quality and innovation in each of its products.

— As told to Banasree Purkayastha

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 10:29 IST