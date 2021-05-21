After Hours: Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics

What I would like to see changed in the industry is to have more inclusive cosmetics, especially those that are created for the deepest and warmest of skin tones, says Singh

The Job

My favourite part about this industry is that it employs so many women! At SUGAR, I am blessed to be working with more than 1,000 inspiring women, and am really grateful for that.

What I would like to see changed in the industry is to have more inclusive cosmetics, especially those that are created for the deepest and warmest of skin tones. It will get easier if all brands come together on this, rather than continuing to exclusively showcase lighter-skinned models as aspirational.

The Weekdays

I try to start my day with a run or a workout; it helps me stay energised throughout the day. At work, I try to keep one half of the day for Zoom meetings and calls, and the other half for thinking, planning, looking at reports and responding to emails. While working from the office, I would recharge myself by taking a coffee break with a colleague, and helping her think through any personal or work problems. I miss that while working from home.

So, I’ve found other ways to recharge. Sometimes I try a bunch of product samples and take pictures to share feedback with my teams. I spend time reading or watching social media posts and reviews of our products. I also don’t judge myself for taking a break during working hours to listen to a podcast or read an article or sometimes even a few pages of a book. I think working in isolation is hard, and it’s important to keep rewarding ourselves with whatever energises us throughout the day. Evenings are generally spent with my kids, and that’s my favourite form of unwinding after the best and the worst of days.

The Weekend

My ideal weekend has always been a getaway of any kind! But since last year, that has been rare. Now, it is mostly spent reading — by myself as well as to my kids, video calling family and friends, working out, and occasionally catching up on movies.

The Toys

Apple Watch for daily fitness tracking and Garmin for serious running. I have also been wearing AirPods more than earrings since last year.

The Logos

My favourite brand is Nike. As a runner I feel it has consistently made the best shoes. Also, the way the company and the brand has been built is super inspiring.

