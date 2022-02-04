After Hours: Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Cornitos

Agarwal likes to have a screen-free zone if preferable

The Job

Food is an integral part of my life. I have always been passionate about it, and love exploring new delicacies. In my personal experience, we don’t need a lab for innovations in food; we can go with the instinct of our taste buds. Food is a versatile category that adapts to the changing environment.

We love to explore and innovate, and strive to give our consumers healthy and flavourful snacks. Currently, the trend is to make every food a superfood without compromising on its taste. Keeping that in mind, at Cornitos, we are coming up with Crusties, a baked snack with healthy ingredients and mouth-watering flavours.

In the FMCG industry, the need of the hour is to ideate according to consumers’ desires. And that can be achieved by investing heavily in research. We also need to inspire the youth to choose food science as a career and experiment with food.

The Weekdays

My weekday routine is quite organised. I start my day with my morning jog, then a relaxing yoga session, and end it with a nourishing breakfast. An ideal work day for me starts quite early by answering to correspondence, before initiating individual team meetings to understand gaps and find solutions. I love ideating with my team members and indulging in coffee breaks from time to time to keep my energy levels high.

The Weekend

I indulge in a short escapade from work on Sundays to indulge in activities that are dear to me. I like to start my day with a brisk walk, which is followed by some family time. I usually like to cook breakfast for my family. In the afternoon, we either go for a drive, followed by an early dinner, or watch a few shows on television.

The Toys

I like to have a screen-free zone if preferable, but I like using my mobile phone as it provides me with work updates on the go, and for checking information over the internet I opt for my iPad.

The Logos

I admire brands and I think of them as investments. The brands that I am loyal to in clothing are Burberry for workwear and Polo for athleisure/ weekend wear.

