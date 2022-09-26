After Hours: Vikaas Gutgutia, Founder & MD, Ferns N Petals (FNP)

The Job

I have been in the floral and gifting industry for the past 28 years and spreading 20,000 smiles a day is what I love about my job. At FNP we are in the business of gift wrapping emotions. We want to become the purveyors of all occasions, make it as easy as possible for an entire generation to send meaningful gifts to their loved ones.

Fearlessness and resilience are the two tenets which I value the most as I embarked on my journey from a young dreamer to an entrepreneur. This eventually set things in motion for me. I am a strong advocate of both professional and personal growth in a workplace and beyond. Creating a congenial environment for my employees, giving them freedom to express, motivating them, setting the tone of the organisation’s culture, ensuring that the stakeholders buy into the organisation’s mission are the tasks which I have undertaken religiously for many years. The secret sauce for any organisation to succeed is the ability to communicate. I have tried to create an environment of open communication for my employees. My people are my biggest pride. I respect those who question and fight on their own to achieve their goals. I enjoy cultivating talent thus helping them to grow.

The Weekdays

Exercising, regular morning walks, and practicing Yoga are the few outdoorsy activities which I try to cherish every day before I dive into a vortex of work mails and phone calls. Work involves brainstorming with the team, meeting new people, setting goals, exploring new opportunities for the betterment of the brand. Back home during the evening I unwind by writing. This is a cathartic process for me.

The Weekend

THIS IS THE time I spend with my kids, having meals together, surfing through Netflix, reading non fictional books. I also like to keep myself abreast with the social media creators. I love to see how influencers are dominating the digital space. This is my weekend recharge.

The Toys

I CAN’T DO without my Apple iPhone and MacBook. Like the rest of the world, I’m impressed by the quality, design and how compact the MacBook looks like. My Mercedes Benz S Class is one of my favourite luxury possessions. I am also a watch enthusiast. My stand-out pieces are Patek Philippe and Piguet.

The Logos

I AM A complete Apple fanatic. The brand makes my life smooth and is known for its cutting-edge features and great looks.

