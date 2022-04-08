After Hours: Vandini Gupta, co-founder, 1441 Pizzeria

The Job



Working in the food industry definitely has its perks. My favourite part has to be the food—from the menu trials to making the most delicious dishes for our customers, taking their requirements into consideration and tweaking them. I love interacting with my customers and understanding their expectations. The most exhilarating part is when they appreciate and love your brand. We’re a small team but we’re motivated and excited to perfect the art of selling pizza.



The Weekdays



I start my day with 10 minutes of meditation and deep breathing which energises me and ensures that I’m more productive. The first hour at work is spent getting myself organised, going through all my emails, structuring my day, and enjoying a delicious cup of coffee. I then dive into review meetings, checking our statistics to make sure we’re reaching our targets, brainstorming sessions with my team, tasting sample recipes, and revising them. Post work, I exercise even if it’s just for 30 minutes. Every night, we have a family tradition of playing cards after dinner and discussing interesting happenings in everyone’s day. My day isn’t complete without a bit of reading, so I enjoy a little me-time along with a book, and then it is lights off.



The Weekend



I usually conduct my store visits on Saturdays to understand what is happening at the restaurants and identify where improvements can be made. Weekends always fly by too fast and I try to make the most of them by completing my errands, enjoying some me-time, meeting friends for dinner or lunch, spending time with family but most importantly, I rest as much as possible to stay refreshed for the coming week.



The Toys



I’m not much of a gadgets aficionado, but like anyone else, I cannot do without my smartphone and headphones.



The Logos



My go-to brand has always been UniQlo. Its clothes are perfect in terms of functionality, comfort and style, and the brand also offers great value for money. I love good coffee, and my day is incomplete without it. Blue Tokai is my favourite for coffee, and I also admire Starbucks for its impeccable quality. I try to emulate Starbucks in my own company in terms of training and standardisation.

