After Hours: Suman Varma, CMO, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division)

The Job

Since the early days of my career, I have been a passionate team player who strives for perfection in every task. My current role entails brand-focussed tasks ranging from ideation to curation of strategies for product development. With the pandemic shifting buying patterns and perceptions, the industry I work in has evolved multifold to suit the needs of the consumers. It is challenging, yet rewarding, to work in the health and wellness industry in the current times. I feel grateful to be associated with brand Hamdard which has been touching lives and contributing towards wellness for decades.

It is amazing how everything around us keeps evolving to become the best version of itself. There are days when I wish to change multiple things at the workplace, but eventually, I come around, with a peaceful mind, as the best version of myself.

The Weekdays

I begin my day with a bright smile and a comprehensive to-do list. That is my motivation mantra for a long day at work. I enjoy working on extensive strategies to make the brand stronger. The work is always interesting and challenging, and keeps me on my toes. My recharging doses are the day-to-day interactions and thought-provoking conversations with my colleagues; they keep me engaged.

The Weekend

I love spending my weekends with friends and family. I am a movie buff and occasionally indulge in classics on the weekends. I also enjoy spending time on projects that I mentor. The weekend mornings and evenings are perfect for a good read around my plants.

The Toys

The gadgets I cling to throughout the day and night are my cellphone and laptop. I like to be on top of major industrial developments and updates on projects to help me conceptualise better.

The Logos

The brands I usually prefer and admire are Good Earth, Zara and J.Crew. I have a strong liking for Nike and Apple products as well.

