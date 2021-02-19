After Hours: Shreerang Godbole, SVP and chief service officer, OYO Hotels & Homes

From Apple to Netflix and Amul are some of his favourite brands
Godbole’s favourite gadgets are his iPad and mobile phone
The Job
My role gives me the unique opportunity to witness first-hand how technology can play a significant role in transforming customer experience in industries that were traditionally thought to be high-touch. To that, if we add the challenges posed by the pandemic, it has been a very transformational change.
My weekdays begin with a cup of tea while catching up on the latest news. I follow that up with either a 20-minute run or a game of squash before starting off on my work schedule. I plan my week to ensure that I spend time on: connecting with key stakeholders and customers, planning priorities for my team, and taking stock of whether we are on the ball with respect to our execution.
I keep in touch with colleagues from other organisations; this provides me with a perspective for innovations in my own area of work. I also make it a point to speak to team members who are executing projects to keep my ear to the ground. I love to try out products from other technology-based industries to learn more.
The Weekend
I love listening to Indian classical music. I am also a voracious reader, and pick books from across genres. Of course, the highlight of my weekends are conversations with my four-year-old daughter who often presents unique insights about the world, leaving me fumbling for answers.
The Toys
The gadgets I can’t do without? That would be a tie between my iPad and my mobile phone.
The Logos
I admire Apple for its sheer beauty and excellence; Netflix, for changing the way we consume content; and Amul, for being at the intersection of social impact, contemporary messaging and quality products for the common man of India.