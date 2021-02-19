After Hours: Shreerang Godbole, SVP and chief service officer, OYO Hotels & Homes

Godbole’s favourite gadgets are his iPad and mobile phone

The Job

My role gives me the unique opportunity to witness first-hand how technology can play a significant role in transforming customer experience in industries that were traditionally thought to be high-touch. To that, if we add the challenges posed by the pandemic, it has been a very transformational change.

The Weekdays

My weekdays begin with a cup of tea while catching up on the latest news. I follow that up with either a 20-minute run or a game of squash before starting off on my work schedule. I plan my week to ensure that I spend time on: connecting with key stakeholders and customers, planning priorities for my team, and taking stock of whether we are on the ball with respect to our execution.

I keep in touch with colleagues from other organisations; this provides me with a perspective for innovations in my own area of work. I also make it a point to speak to team members who are executing projects to keep my ear to the ground. I love to try out products from other technology-based industries to learn more.

The Weekend

I love listening to Indian classical music. I am also a voracious reader, and pick books from across genres. Of course, the highlight of my weekends are conversations with my four-year-old daughter who often presents unique insights about the world, leaving me fumbling for answers.

The Toys

The gadgets I can’t do without? That would be a tie between my iPad and my mobile phone.

The Logos

I admire Apple for its sheer beauty and excellence; Netflix, for changing the way we consume content; and Amul, for being at the intersection of social impact, contemporary messaging and quality products for the common man of India.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook