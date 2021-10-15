After Hours: Shekhar Tewari, CEO, Enamor India

Getting together with family and catching up with close friends over dinner or a good movie at home are pleasures of life that one looks forward to.

The Job

I have been a part of the apparel/ innerwear industry for over two decades, and during this time the industry has grown — from being largely unorganised to organised, and with different retail channels evolving. I am privileged to have got the opportunity to work with and contribute to the growth of strong brands like Enamor, Jockey, Hanes and US Polo Innerwear.

India is one of the largest cotton-producing countries in the world; it has a large pool of skilled workforce and a very large domestic market. On the back of these, we could have developed an ecosystem to become the preferred lingerie or innerwear manufacturer for the world. I feel it’s something we could have proactively done much better.

The Weekdays

I don’t struggle with work-life balance. I enjoy challenges at work and find ways to turn them into opportunities. Being a part of a team that constantly challenges the status quo is hugely exciting. My work days start early, and I typically end up working late. In today’s times, with 24×7 connectivity and remote working, sometimes the lines get blurred; it’s important to find time for oneself. I read a lot and spend at least one hour a day reading.

The Weekend

I have always enjoyed and played racquet sports — badminton, tennis and, lately, squash. In the last few years, I have taken up long-distance walking. Bengaluru has many parks with amazing trails. An ideal weekend for me starts with a long walk in Cubbon Park, followed by a large brunch and a game of squash or a swim in the evening. Getting together with family and catching up with close friends over dinner or a good movie at home are pleasures of life that one looks forward to.

The Toys

I definitely can’t do without my mobile phone and laptop — the two things that keep you connected. I love listening to music and all of us in the family enjoy singing, so a good music system and karaoke set-up are a must. I recently got a large-screen TV to create the theatre experience at home for watching movies and sports with the family, since Covid-19 has restricted such experiences of late.

The Logos

I am a tee-and-denims kind of person, and tend to go for clothes that are comfortable and fit well. I admire Zara for its approach to design, clean cuts and speed to market.

