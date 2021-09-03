After Hours: Shankar Prasad, Founder & CEO, Pureplay Skin Sciences

Prasad's ideal weekend would include a lot of fresh air, fresh thinking and exercise

The Job

I love the endless scope for innovation in the beauty industry. I also love the real-time, conversational interactions with consumers. I also enjoy coming up with creative hacks for everyday problems related to packaging, formulation and supply chain, as well as the opportunity to contribute some ‘punny’ lines for our pack copy and brand campaigns.

The Weekdays

I am a late sleeper, so I wake up not too early — around 7 am — on most days. I check mail and messages as soon as I wake up; reading hard copy newspapers are a must for me. I begin work at 9.30, and my day mostly comprises back-to-back meetings, more so since the pandemic started. I leave office at around 7 in the evening, and after some miscellaneous TV/ social media/ family time, am back to dealing with my inbox and getting other work done until late at night.

What I look forward to most at work is problem-solving with my colleagues. The sense of accomplishment there is a reward in itself. My dad jokes and watching people’s reactions to them is my favourite way to recharge during the day.

The Weekend

I am not much of an ‘events’ person, so most weekends are just filled with running small errands or home maintenance or other such mundane stuff. Sometimes weekends include conversations with long-lost friends that can’t be slotted during the week. My ideal weekend would include a lot of fresh air, fresh thinking and moderate exercising — I don’t always get this, though.

The Toys

I cannot do without my phone and laptop. I’m an always-on type of person, and find things to read or do online most of the time. I also love my bicycle and the sense of freedom it gives me.

The Logos

I like Amazon for its reliability, Skoda for its quality and premiumness, and iD (the food brand) for its consistency.

