After Hours: Shankar Prasad, Founder and CEO, Plum

The Job



I love the boundless creativity of the people working with me and in the industry, the consumers’ appreciation for good products, and the ability to mentor people. How-ever, there’s too much easy capital that has inflated certain costs — that surely needs to moderate. I would also like to see uniformity of regulations across states.



The Weekdays



My day starts around 9:15 am and is packed with meetings, and ends in office around 7 pm. I play a “second innings” once I get home because usually I’ve not had a chance to catch up on mails, etc., during the day. I like to go out on market visits and customer visits at least once a month. I look forward to brainstorming on creative ideas on product, packaging, communica-tion and copy. If it brings science and creativity together, that’s brilliant. A cup of hot coffee and a walk outside the office helps me recharge at work.



The Weekend



I’m mostly homebound on weekends, spending time doing odd fixing jobs around the house and sometimes helping my kids with doubt-solving. I also catch up on some physical activity like walking, cycling, yoga or table tennis. Shopping trips are restricted to nearby markets for the most part. Some work does spill over —things that need deeper thought before responding, for which I may not have had time during the week.

Phone calls with old-time friends and colleagues are also something that happen a lot over weekends. The ideal weekend is something that allows me to peacefully recharge and also to think through things calmly and creatively, while giving time to my family.



The Toys



My laptop (Lenovo), phone (OnePlus 8T— I’m an Android person), Blaupunkt soundbar (at home), Jabra headset BT25, streaming device for science and history content are the gadgets I cannot do without.



The Logos



I admire Gillette for its consistency, Raymond in clothing for affordable quality, the Hiranandani name in real estate for its quality focus and long-term approach, and Maruti Suzuki for being customer-centric.

Also Read: IKEA aims to build deeper connect with Indian shoppers

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook