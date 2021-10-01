After Hours: Shan Kadavil, co-founder and CEO, FreshToHome

Kadavil claims by books and music to recharge himself

The Job

I love the daily challenges that my job brings. Being an entrepreneur of an e-commerce platform in the fresh fish and meat segment, I love the fact that my business helps satiate the hunger of thousands each day. I like the fact that things are changing for the better in the e-commerce business, and more and more people have begun to trust our platform.

The Weekdays

My day typically starts with meetings. I look forward to communicating with my team; I enjoy mentoring the talent and motivating them to harness their true potential. I also like to foster a fun and productive culture in the organisation while prioritising problem-solving.

To recharge myself, I like to listen to music or just read a book. I am a big foodie, so a good meal also lifts up my spirits.

The Weekends

I like to relax and unwind over the weekend. Long walks work as great stress busters for me. I also like to gorge on good food and watch movies with my family. An ideal weekend for me is one spent with family or catching up with old friends.

The Toys

I am a gamer, and having made games such as Farmville in my former life as the head of Zynga, games are my source of dopamine. I love all kinds of games, be it casual, PVP or strategy.

The Logos

In my business and life, my constant companions are the fishermen and farmers that I work with. So, I don’t really fancy luxury brands. I love brands that are earthly and humble, while providing good quality service. When I was in the US, I loved Whole Foods. With the preservative-free food produce that we offer at FreshToHome, we tried to draw a parallel to that.

