AFTER HOURS: Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer – Special Projects, Zee Entertainment Enterprises

The Job

The fact that no two days are the same is what I love about my job, the creative space, and the storytelling industry. Every person you meet has a story, every moment you observe can be a part of a character, every piece of music evokes emotion, and every human being is your potential consumer. The creative industry is like a drug where one is always on a high. Even the lows are highs!

I would like to see less dependence on research and more on feelings, observations, and gut. As it becomes more of an industry and less of a creative pursuit, replication is more comforting than the original. The risk-averse model is a short-term thought. In the age of OTT, the belief needs to be that no story is so alienating that it will not find its own audience. What marketers need to do is match original thought to the unique set of consumers rather than chase the success formula—because unlike other industries, here the product as well as the consumer is dynamic and in a perpetual state of change.

The Weekdays

My regular workdays are really boring and stereotypical and pretty much formulaic. I find it good to keep it that way as it does not disturb the mind and heart which is bubbling 24/7 with new ideas, conversations with immensely talented storytellers, constant observation of the people around.

Someone getting me a cup of tea is also an observation of the character, curiosity about the story they bring with them….it’s mad, magical and such a privilege to be allowed to do what I do.

The Weekend

On weekends, I usually sleep, watch movies, do household chores, go to a spa, read books, and spend time with family and friends. Sometimes I read and edit scripts. I feel when your work and hobbies collide, weekdays and weekends generally seep into one another.

The Toys

My iPhone and iPad are two gadgets I always have with me.

The Logos

One of my favourite brands is Apple; it is really an extension of my being. I am also fond of COS, a minimalist clothing brand from the UK which I wear almost daily. Lastly, Amul—I get inspired by Amul’s creativity and consume it daily.

