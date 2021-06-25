After Hours: Satishwar Balakrishnan, MD and CEO, Aegon Life Insurance

Most Indians do not have any life insurance coverage, or their coverage is inadequate, and this is something I would like to see changed, says Balakrishnan

The Job

I started my career in life insurance, and I can honestly say that it has been an extremely fulfilling and gratifying journey. I am proud to be working in an industry that is proactively trying to address the social security gap in this country. All Indians should have access to adequate protection to cover their families and loved ones in the case of unforeseen circumstances (like this pandemic has shown) — and this has been a driving force for me, personally.

Life insurance is a necessity, but this is not very well understood by many. I will admit, there has been a change in sentiment this past year with a heightened desire for safety, security and sustainability. Yet, most Indians do not have any life insurance coverage, or their coverage is inadequate, and this is something I would like to see changed.

The Weekdays

We are in the midst of a massive digital transformation at Aegon Life. This means that most of my days are spent in conversations with the team — internal brainstorming and driving the new strategy. At the same time, we have been conscious of the prevailing environment and have introduced a ‘work from anywhere’ policy to ensure safety of all our employees. All our initiatives are designed keeping our employees at the centre, to ensure their mental and emotional wellbeing. For example, we have introduced ‘core interaction hours’ for all employees, restricting such interactions to five hours a day. This works well for me as it gives me uninterrupted time to focus on activities to be done individually.

My favourite part about work is our people. With the current work scenario, it is easy to feel burnt out. So, each day when we come together to do our jobs, we try to find a few moments to make sure that everyone feels appreciated. I also make sure to ‘disconnect’ even on the busiest of days. I switch off all my gadgets when I am done. This allows me to spend time bonding with my family or just find some quiet time for myself.

The Weekend

I prefer to spend my weekends with family. We watch movies together. I enjoy gardening, and listening to music.

The Toys

I am not really one for gadgets, but, like many of us nowadays, the two devices I use the most are my laptop and my cellphone.

The Logos

I am not particularly brand conscious. However, I would prefer Apple over any other brand of cellphone.

