After Hours: Sanjay Vakharia, CEO, Spykar

The Job

The fashion industry is constantly evolving. Most of the consumers are young and unforgiving, but a great set of people to address. Their constant need for wanting change allows so much newness in the industry; every day there is something new to explore. Personally, since I head the business, there is a vast canvas to paint. A few things I love most about my job is that it allows innovation, out-of-the-box thinking, and continues to make me feel young.

The Weekdays

In these times, my morning usually starts with some fresh air and exercises — not very strenuous, just a few light exercises, which is followed by a nice cup of green tea. I then get on with work, and usually end my day by 7 pm. However, work from home has truly increased working hours. In the normal course, I would look forward to meeting people and external partners across all functions; due to the pandemic, I attend productive virtual business meetings with my peers and other business partners to ensure leadership decisions are taken as required. We all need to refresh ourselves to keep working efficiently. I do it with a nice warm cup of coffee and by taking a few minutes off work.

The Weekend

I look forward to the weekend to relax and de-stress from work. Sometimes we go to our home in Lonavala. Going there is always fun for me and my family because it has pleasant weather and open spaces. Long walks and cycling make the place more enjoyable. A good book always keeps me company.

The Toys

One gadget that I really can’t do without is my mobile phone as it makes accessing social media, news and connecting with people so easy. When it comes to listening to music, AirPods and iPod are my go-to gadgets. Since I like reading books while travelling, I find the Kindle to be extremely convenient.

The Logos

I am very particular about the brands I choose; many of them have been my companions for years. Among cars, it has to be BMW. When it comes to smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Note has always helped me stay connected and ease my day-to-day work.

