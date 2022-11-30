scorecardresearch
AFTER HOURS: Sameer Raje, General Manager & Head of India & SAARC Region, Zoom Video Communications

I would say my favourite brand is the company I have been very fortunate to work at.

Written by Banasree Purkayastha
The Job

What I enjoy the most about my job is the strong sense of belonging I feel among my co-workers, Zoom’s employee-led culture, and the ability to drive forward initiatives in the company. I have been in the tech industry for over two decades, and I enjoy its fast pace and ever-evolving nature. The parade of technological breakthroughs continues unabated, and the list of the “next big thing” keeps growing.

At the same time, a shift in the customer mindset from price-driven decision making to value proposition, solution and business-driven decision making. While the transition is already underway, the pace is slow.

The Weekdays

Today, Zoom allows us to find a more acceptable work-life balance. My weekdays are strictly routine-oriented. I typically start my day early in the morning by waking up at 4:30 am and heading out at 5 am for my favourite workout —  cycling. After about two hours of cycling, I return home, and I am at my desk by 8 AM. I prefer to take a break and unwind with a short run by 5 pm, which is followed by catching up with friends
and neighbours.

I look forward to meeting our customers, interacting with them, exchanging ideas, brainstorming, their business requirements better, and providing them with the right solution.

In order to recharge myself, I take a complete break from 1-2 pm. I prefer to go offline and disconnect from work during this hour. The break is usually dedicated to my pet. And, if my pet allows me, I like to sit down with my wife and catch up on things.

The Weekend

Saturdays start as early as my weekdays, at around 4:30 AM. And then, I am out riding my motorbikes generally for long distances, sometimes on 2-day rides. On Sundays, I like participating in motorbike workshops, working on my bikes, and training myself to do better.

My ideal weekend comprises being able to do-it-all, which includes riding my bike, spending time with my son, my family, and watching MotoGP or any two-wheeler racing events happening across the world such as Tour De France.

The Toys

Motorbikes and bicycles — I just cannot do without them!

The Logos

I would say my favourite brand is the company I have been very fortunate to work at. Zoom’s commitment to delivering happiness is a value that I truly relate to. Some other brands I admire are BMW and Honda.

— As told to Banasree Purkayastha

