After Hours: Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India

The Job

I love the multi-dimensional nature of our business. It is not just multitasking but multi-thinking — making every day exciting, challenging and worthwhile. What I dislike is people who drag their feet and mock the industry they work in. If you don’t like it here, give way to the more interested.

The Weekdays

My weekdays are extremely structured and planned. And I like it that way. My senior leadership team ensures that we are all respectful and compassionate of not only each other’s time and space, but also that of our colleagues and our multiple clients.

Workdays are extremely fulfilling and I have immense gratitude for that. The occasional work fatigue (which is bound to happen) is overcome by taking a quick 10-minute breather along with a refreshing cuppa from my assortment of teas.

The Weekend

Weekends are for recharging. The weekdays gallop at a frenzied pace, so the weekends have genuinely become far more precious. It gives me the mind space to do experimental cooking, watch classics, curate cocktails, read, and connect with friends and family beyond Mumbai. The idea essentially is to keep the faculties connected with things that are relaxing.

The Toys

Apple all the way — iPad, MacBook, iPhone 12 and Apple Watch.

The Logos

I do have my clear favourites. However, I am very selective and private, and would like to keep it that way.

