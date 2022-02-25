After Hours: Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers

The Job I consider it a privilege to be a part of the Indian jewellery business. As an industry, it is one that has existed for many, many years, and is associated with skill, craftsmanship and design. Each region in this country has its own jewellery history, which is both inspiring and intriguing. However, even […]

The Job

I consider it a privilege to be a part of the Indian jewellery business. As an industry, it is one that has existed for many, many years, and is associated with skill, craftsmanship and design. Each region in this country has its own jewellery history, which is both inspiring and intriguing.

However, even as the Indian design and crafts aesthetic is celebrated the world over, a large section of artisans involved in this trade finds it hard to continue their legacy work due to lack of adequate support systems and/or recognition. I believe if we are able to change the way we ‘value’ a piece of handcrafted jewellery, by recognising the craftsmanship and art involved in its creation, the craft itself will evolve alongside other aspects such as formalisation.

The Weekdays

My day begins at 5:30 am with an hour of uninterrupted workout at the gym. It helps me focus better and stay productive at work. After a healthy breakfast, I am usually in the office for the next 7-8 hours, with a 15-minute break for lunch. A disciplined routine is the key to keeping me motivated, focussed and energetic at work.

In the evenings, I go for a quick swim, and spend the rest of my time with the family. My children are young, and at an age where they want to tell me all about their day. We have a couple of pets at home, and I spend time with them as well.

The Weekend

My parents, siblings as well as most of my cousins live in the same city. So, on Sundays, someone usually comes over, or we visit someone. Board games come out, and there is a lot of food and catching up. Another Sunday ritual is a post-lunch movie.

The Toys

I am quite fond of the Vertu phone. I have been a loyal customer of the brand, and absolutely admire the extraordinary products delivered by the company.

The Logos

The Swiss brand Richard Mille has been my absolute favourite for years now. Among the Big Four of the watch industry, Richard Mille has stood the test of time, and is a classic example of how innovation put together accurately with legacy creates an unbeatable brand.

