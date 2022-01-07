After Hours: Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, Thomas Cook India

As a business leader, it is extremely important for one to be on the ground and to be grounded, Kale says

The Job

I am extremely passionate about the travel & tourism industry. In the two decades I have spent in the industry, every day has brought with it new learning, and every challenge has made me more determined to overcome it. Each learning that has come with the job — from my early days as a trainee to heading the leisure & MICE business today — is etched in my memory.

Giving my customers the most memorable holiday and experiences brings me great joy and gives me a sense of purpose.

The Weekdays

A typical day is filled with meetings, overseeing and strategising for the business. I absolutely love team huddles! I believe that for a team to work and win together, each member needs to trust the other; and this builds a safe environment that not only adds value to work, but also creates a joyful atmosphere.

I love to walk about in the office, and stop to chat with my colleagues. My aim is to be a courageous leader — one the team can fall back on. In my formal and informal conversations with my teams, I make sure they know that I will always have their backs, and support them even if they make mistakes. This has also motivated them to go beyond the call of duty and serve customers.

The Weekend

My weekends are dedicated to spirituality and wellness. As a business leader, it is extremely important for one to be on the ground and to be grounded, and spirituality helps me attain this. I also practise yoga; it helps me achieve balance, and align with my chakras. I am also a music enthusiast. Music helps me de-stress and rejuvenate.

The Toys

I am an Apple loyalist. I truly admire that company’s practices and brand beliefs. Besides being durable, the brand ensures customers get the best out of its products. I am a proud owner of a BMW. The auto brand offers the best engine one can buy.

The Logos

I am very simple at heart. I have never sought brands, but rather the comfort and functionality they offer. I believe that anything you buy should be value for money. The brand does not matter; what does matter is how long you could use something you purchased.

