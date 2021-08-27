After Hours: Rajat Vohra, GM, India and South Asia, Reynolds Pens India

Remote working can be tough, and it is essential to create a healthy working environment.

The Job

I am extremely passionate about my work, and what I love about the writing instruments industry is that it brings out the creative side of humans. As our target audience is kids and people from artistic fields, it helps us keep our creativity alive. I like to interact with my teams and stakeholders on a daily basis. I also keep a close track on the process, structure and the system. At Reynolds, we maintain a start-up culture, and are open to fresh and creative ideas to best serve our customers.

The Weekdays

My weekdays are spent in meetings with the internal and external stakeholders. I work closely with the teams to ensure that we are on track and our efforts result in doubling our growth numbers across verticals.

Remote working can be tough, and it is essential to create a healthy working environment. I speak to all the teams and take their feedback on a regular basis to help them focus on their mental health. Even during extremely busy schedules, I make sure to take a breather and focus on the things I really like doing, including listening to music and taking small tea breaks. It helps me to be more productive. It’s crucial to stay motivated, and I believe that self-realisation and accepting new challenges help me become a better version of myself.

The Weekend

Weekends are for relaxation and rejuvenation. I like to spend quality time with my family, and play ludo with my kids. I also like to indulge in self-care by travelling, cooking and visiting temples. I feel it’s important to have a passion or hobby outside of work; it helps prepare for the upcoming week.

The Toys

With everything going digital now, right from work to even some of the leisure activities, having my mobile phone and tablet with me at all times is extremely important. However, I keep away from them on weekends for some digital detox.

The Logos

I love Prada perfumes, and apparel from Brooks Brothers and GANT.

