After Hours: Rajat Khurana, managing director, Asics India

From Apple to Toyota are some of his favourite brands
The Job
I truly love the heritage of the brand, the culture and commitment of the overall team at Asics India and South Asia. That apart, my passion for sports is immense.
We know that Covid-19 has put even more pressure on the wellbeing of millions of people. We also know and believe that sports and movement can lift spirits, and help people feel better. For us, 2021 is about unlocking the unique power of sports to uplift our minds. That starts with encouraging people to stay safe and stay strong; engage themselves in healthy eating habits and workout in whatever capacity they can.
The Weekdays
Weekdays tend to be actually quite packed. My day usually starts with a run or cycle ride (since it can be done alone, and ensures safety of oneself and others in these times). Post the workout, I like spending time with family at the breakfast table, before everyone gets busy in their tasks. This is followed by a round of virtual meetings throughout the day. I am very particular about my diet; I prefer to eat small meals at regular intervals.
The Weekend
After a long hectic week, I prefer spending some quality time with family on the weekend. And if the situation permits, I go for long-distance runs in the morning, or a cycle ride if possible, or a game of tennis in the evening. Basically, weekends for me are to rejuvenate and get ready for the next week, all refreshed.
The Toys
My go-to gadget would be the Garmin Watch. It helps me stay on top of my health.
The Logos
I love Apple for its innovation and top-of-the-class products. And Toyota, for being the industry leader in automotive technology since many years. It has built a fantastic level of trust in consumers’ minds. These two are my go-to brands for everyday use.
