After hours: Priyanka Salot, co-founder, The Sleep Company

The Job

As an entrepreneur and comfort-tech innovator, the finest aspect of my job is the opportunity to introduce new products to the world. It’s exhilarating to have access to cutting-edge technology and then use it to create world-class products. Another incentive is the opportunity to represent our country’s inventive capabilities on a global level. Educating clients about the value of good health and, more significantly, good sleep provides me great joy. The objective is to exceed expectations and show the world that we are exceptional, not simply good.

The Weekdays

My typical workday begins with a high-intensity workout, and then continues with a series of meetings covering diverse agendas. My work environment is stimulating, and I gain valuable knowledge and skills every day. I come across several opportunities from which I aim to learn something new. My favourite part of the day is collaborating with these brilliant minds to generate new ideas to create ground-breaking technologies in the comfort sector.

The Weekend

Weekends are when I get to make up for lost time with my six-year-old son. He enjoys playing a range of sports and I encourage his enthusiasm by playing with him. Additionally, I make an effort to meet other entrepreneurs working in various fields so that we may share and learn from each other’s experiences.

The Toys

As the co-founder of a tech-first brand, I am constantly surrounded by innovation. I am particularly enamoured by the excellence of the Sleep Company SmartGRID mattress and Smart Bed.

The Logos

While I enjoy and even wear a wide range of brands, there are a few that I truly admire and have a strong connection to. Apple is one such brand. Particularly, after reading Walter Isaacson’s book, which provided fascinating insight into the man responsible for the company’s unparalleled success: Steve Jobs. From the humble beginnings of Apple in his parents’ garage to its current status as a global powerhouse, Steve Jobs has made a profound impact on our information-based society. My objective is to create the ‘Apple of Comfort’ for future generations.

Nike is another brand that I hold in high regard. For my workouts, I frequently wear its products. Phil Knight’s struggle to defeat a much larger opponent, Adidas, turned out to be a classic David vs Goliath story that personally inspires me.

– As told to Banasree Purkayastha

