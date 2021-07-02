After Hours: Pritesh Asher, CEO and co-founder, Juicy Chemistry

My vision is to be recognised as a leading manufacturer and innovator of healthy, environment-friendly and organic skincare products, says Asher

The Job

I am a perfectionist; I like getting into the why and other nuances of the business. I don’t keep an eye on trends; rather I am fully involved in my business needs. I love formulation, and understanding ingredients — and that’s what my main job at Juicy Chemistry is. I currently look after the production, supply chain and operations. My vision is to be recognised as a leading manufacturer and innovator of healthy, environment-friendly and organic skincare products that exceed the expectation of customers made right here in India and served globally.

The Weekdays

Right now, it is all about work. There is absolutely no balance between personal and professional life. Nevertheless, I totally enjoy it. My wife and I work together, so we at least get to see each other. Scaling up our business operations together is something we look forward to.

The Weekend

We hardly get any time off work these days. But I still do take some time out to spend with my little one. Other than that, Saturdays and Sundays are spent working, sometimes late into the night. I don’t mind it, as Juicy Chemistry is in a very exciting phase right now.

The Toys

I am not a gadget freak; I just need a good laptop and a good phone, both from Apple. I have been an Apple user since the past six years. It’s a brand I am extremely comfortable with and cannot do without.

The Logos

I am not very brand-centric. I wear and use whatever I am comfortable with. I like to focus more on the quality of the products.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook