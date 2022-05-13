AFTER HOURS: Praveen Nijhara, CEO, Hansa Research

The Job



One of the things I love about my job is meeting and interacting with people from different sectors and backgrounds. Hearing their stories, their triumphs and their tribulations is quite a humbling experience and gives me a reality check. It is quite enriching as I discover many new aspects about people, in terms of their views and perceptions on different topics. In addition, to see our findings and insights being implemented by corporates and witnessing tangible outcomes out of it is one of the most fulfilling parts of being in the research industry.



The Weekdays



I start my day at 6:30 am. I exercise from 7:00 am to 8:30 am and indulge in reading. A typical workday begins at 10:00 am, which is packed with back-to-back meetings along with other responsibilities. When I wrap up, I look forward to going home where I spend time with family and my lovely twins.



The Weekend



I spend my weekends catching up with my friends and watching movies, as I am a cinephile. Apart from this, I am a travel enthusiast. I have been to more than 50 countries, exploring hidden gems and discovering amazing facts about varied cultures.



The Toys



To be honest, I am not much of a gadget person. However, a mobile phone, being an all-in-one gadget, is a must-have for me at all times. Apart from the mobile phone, the other gadgets I like to use are iPad and Kindle.



The Logos



I am not much of a brand loyalist, when it comes to apparels. If I find something that matches my taste and personality, I buy it. It is more or less impulsive buying but provided that it appeals to me. Apple, Adidas and Jet Airways are three brands that I am extremely loyal to. iPhone and iPad are two products that I have been using since their respective launches. I also like Starbucks a lot and enjoy having a nice cup of coffee at its outlets.



Lastly, I admire Shahrukh Khan as a brand. He has a humble background and despite no godfather and setbacks; he has become a superstar and is truly a self-made man. I admire his journey and also his wit and intelligence.

